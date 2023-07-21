NOVA Merchant Bank: Shareholders Give Nod For Full Commercial Banking Licence

NOVA Merchant Bank has received approval from its shareholders to transition into commercial banking. The shareholders gave their unanimous approval during the com- pany’s 6th Annual General Meeting in Lagos on Wednesday, where they agreed that the bank re- mains well-positioned to sustain and build upon its growth legacy. At the meeting, the company’s Board of Directors took time to unveil their comprehensive restructuring plans on how the bank will transition from a merchant bank to a commercial banking license.

The Chairman, NOVA Merchant Bank, Mr. Phillips Oduoza, who ad- dressed shareholders at the meeting, explained that the decision to transition would help the bank to further streamline its operations, bolster its financial stability, and foster sustainable growth across its businesses. He said: “I am excited about the prospects of NOVA as we embark on this new growth phase.

This strategic move is in line with our vision of expanding operations and diversifying services while providing exceptional services to our valued customers. Continuing, he said: “The management of the bank has firmly established a remarkable legacy of growth since its inception and has consistently demonstrated its ability to achieve substantial progress across various parameters and the commercial banking licence will strengthen the bank’s revenue base, entrench value creation, impact earnings’ growth and sustain higher returns for the shareholders, while affording more banking customers across the nation the opportunity to enjoy the products and services of NOVA Bank.”

Expounding on this, NOVA’s Managing Director, Mr. Nath Ude, said that with the new licence, the bank was poised to extend its comprehensive range of financial services throughout Nigeria and cement its position as a leading player in the Nigerian banking industry. “The resounding approval from the shareholders for the transition to a commercial bank reflects their confidence in NOVA’s ability to thrive in the evolving financial landscape.

The bank remains resolute in its pursuit of sustainable growth, while continuing to provide its customers with innovative financial solutions. “As we transition into a commercial bank, NOVA aims to expand its services and further enhance its position as a trusted provider of cutting-edge financial solutions in Nigeria,” the MD stated. Ude restated the bank’s commitment to continue to invest in new technologies, including “our robust digital platform, to create exceptional service experience for its customers.”

Shareholders also ratified the bank’s result for the full year ended December 31, 2022, where the bank recorded outstanding performance and significant growth across all its indicators on the back of innovative offerings and exceptional customer service. Specifically, total assets grew by 14.6 percent to close 2022 at N279.9 billion up from N244.2 billion recorded the previous year; while profit before tax rose significantly by 107.9 percent to close the year 2022 at N3.50 billion.

Profit after tax also recorded a similar feat, as it jumped from N1.58 billion in 2021 to N3.21 billion in the year under consideration, representing an impressive growth of 102.9 percent.