NOVA Merchant Bank Chairman, Oduoza Loses Son

Emeka Oduoza, the son of Phillips Oduoza, the Chairman ofMerchant Bank has passed away at the age of 27 in New York, USA.

New Telegraph reports that the young investment banker, who was a member of Blackstone, one of the biggest financial firms in the world passed away in the early hours of Friday.

According to the family, Oduoza was renowned for his excellence, dedication, and impact on the financial landscape in the United States.

The statement reads: “Emeka was not only a beloved family member and friend, but he was also a distinguished member of the Blackstone community. His exceptional skills and commitment to his work as a Blackstone member made him a valued and respected colleague.

“He approached his responsibilities with unwavering dedication and a deep sense of integrity, leaving an indelible impression on all who had the privilege of working with him.

“Beyond his professional achievements, Emeka had a passion for life that was infectious. He had an insatiable curiosity and a thirst for knowledge, which led him to explore the world and engage in meaningful conversations with people from all walks of life.

“His ability to connect with others on a genuine level made him a true friend to many,” Blackstone further said.

According to the family, Phillips spent his life fostering connections, pursuing his hobbies, and making a lasting impression on those who were fortunate enough to have met him.

He is survived by his parents, Jumai and Phillips Oduoza, his brother, Uzoma; nephew, sister-in-law, numerous uncles, aunties, and cousins.

The deceased will be buried on September 5 in Los Angeles, California, United States.