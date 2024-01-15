NOVA Merchant Bank announces major increase in salaries

NOVA Merchant Bank Limited, a leading merchant bank in Nigeria, has announced a substantial increase in staff salaries that became effective November 1, 2023. The increase in salary by up to 50 per cent across all staff categories by the Board of Directors is a strategic move which shows a resounding display of commitment to its workforce and comes few months after the Bank announced the approval of its shareholders to transition into a commercial bank, marking a new era. According to the bank, the decision to up its salary structure comes after reviewing the impact of the escalating cost of living and dire global economic situations. Acknowledging the challenges presented by the prevailing economic conditions, the bank has thus taken proactive steps to tackle these issues reaffirming its commitment in prioritizing employee welfare with an aim to guarantee their well-being and financial stability.

In the same vein, the bank has announced the commencement of its 2024 NOVA Graduate Trainee Programme, set to begin in January 2024 in Lagos. This programme is part of its commitment towards nurturing the next generation of banking professionals with relevant skills and knowledge required to drive innovation in the financial sector. The programme is also undertaken by Business NEWS the Bank to empower fresh graduates and equip them with relevant skills required for modern banking practice driven by cutting-edge technologies, fostering innovation while preparing them for leadership positions.

Explaining further, Mr. Wale Oyedeji, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, said: “Following a comprehensive assessment of the current economic conditions and their impact on our esteemed staff, we have opted to realign our salary structure to reflect the economic realities. We recognise the implications of recent economic policy actions on costs and this adjustment is aimed at easing the financial burden borne by our staff and their families.” Mr. Oyedeji reiterated that the management placed a premium on recognising and promoting outstanding performance as integral to the bank’s fundamental principles. He emphasised the belief that fostering a harmonious approach to both professional and personal growth, significantly enhances the overall well-being and satisfaction of its employees.