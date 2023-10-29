Nov Guber Election: APC Is Positioned To Win – Meseko

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Euro Meseko, has said the party is in a better position to win gubernatorial elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.

Hon. Meseko, in a chat with Journalists on Saturday in his office, said electorates in the country know the importance of supporting the APC in the country, given the economic agenda of the APC-led administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“As a political party, I can unequivocally say that the All Progressive Congress had prepared adequately for the off-season governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi state.”

“Even in the last election APC won Bayelsa but lost the victory to PDP in the court based on technical ground. The Bayelsa people that voted for us that time are still much around and I am optimistic that they will still give us their votes because the people know the advantages abound in belonging to the party at the centre.”

“As for Imo State, the governor His Excellency Hope Odidika Uzodimma has performed creditably well that warrants him second term to continue his developmental stride for the people of the state.”

Hon. Meseko, however, enjoined electorates in the state to give their votes to APC for the actualization of the Ajaokuta steel company for the economic growth of the state.

According to him, the APC in Kogi State has done a lot in terms of infrastructure development, especially in the areas of education, health, road construction, agriculture, youth, and women empowerment among others, saying the only way the electorate can reciprocate the effort of Governor Yahaya Bello in the last eight years was to give their massive votes to the candidate of APC Alhaji Usman Ododo for consolidation.

“In this current political dispensation, Kogi State cannot afford to belong to the opposition party when APC is the government at the centre.”

“Kogi State needs to be part of the government at the centre for the actualization of Ajaokuta steel company which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has kick-started by creating a steel development ministry and the appointment of the son of the soil as the minister of the ministry.

“Again I am appealing to the Kogi electorate to give their votes to APC for consolidation and continuity in the governance of the state” he added.

Meseko who congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their landmark victory at the Supreme Court, urged politicians to desist from unnecessary grandstanding in elections, especially on issues that are very clear to the constitution of the country.