Nov 11 Guber: INEC warns as parties yet to submit agents’ lists

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed disappointment that the parties scheduled to participate in the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states “are yet to substantially comply by submitting the list of their agents” to its portal with only two days to the October 10 deadline.

In a statement yesterday, the National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Sam Olumekun, said only 55 per cent of the expected total of 189,180 polling unit agents had been uploaded to the designated INEC portal.

The Commission also said it received only 25.1 per cent of the expected 15,804 collation agents from the parties in the three states, with 11, 825 collation agents to be uploaded.

It said it would not entertain another list apart from the one uploaded to its portal, warning that the deadline will not be extended beyond October 10.

The body said: “Specifically, 29,278 out of the expected 40,372 (72.5 per cent) for Bayelsa State; 51,681 out of 85,644 (60.3 per cent) for Imo, and 23,720 out of 63,144 (37.6 per cent) for Kogi State have been uploaded.

“Similarly, only 25.1 per cent of the expected 15,804 collation agents in the three states have been uploaded: 1,246 (26.0 per cent) out of 4,806 for Bayelsa; 1,638 (27.3 per cent) out of 5,994 for Imo and 1,095 (21.9 per cent) out of 5,004 for Kogi State.”

It added: “The Commission notified all parties of the opening of its online portal for the upload of the list of polling units and collation centre agents, which commenced on August 24.

“The Commission hereby wishes to further remind parties that the portal will automatically shut down at 12 midnight on October 10. There shall be no extension.

“Consequently, all parties sponsoring candidates for the election that are yet to upload the list of their agents should do so before the deadline for the exercise.”