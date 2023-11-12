Nourish/nurture Your Relationships

Text: Amos 3:3; 1 Corinthians 15:33 Amos 3:3. “Can two walk together, except they agree?” 1 Corinthians 15:33. “Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners”. You need to know and understand this important secret about a relationship. Any Divine Relationship that God permits or allows into existence comes along with a Divine Purpose, whosoever that abuses it and breaks it will suffer the consequences for the rest of his/her life without a concrete solution or remedy.

This is applicable to any type of godly relationships that exist. Don’t abuse any ordained relationship for your life because the consequences of the abuse outweigh the reason for the abuse. There are different types of relationships. Relationship is not only between a man and a woman depending on the type of a relationship you are.

The following are some of the relationships that exist. Relationship between God and Man, between husband and wife, parents and children, teacher and students, business partners relationship, Pastor and church members, office relationship (Superior to Subordinates, among colleagues) and many more. God created you to relate with others. You need to understand that you cannot survive in life without a relationship. You need to be in a relationship at a particular point in time. Relationships can make you or destroy you.

A good and positive relationship will make you while a bad or negative relationship will destroy you. You need to nurture your relationship if you want to get the best out of it. Relationship is like a seed planted, in order to grow needs proper attention, care, time, patience, endurance, perseverance and a lot of sacrifices. Communication, trust and understanding are very vital keys to a very lasting relationship. Any relationship void of good and positive communication will eventually collapse, it is just a matter of time if not corrected and adjusted.

Developing and maintaining a good, positive and healthy relationship is a channel for greater accomplishments. Don’t abuse your relationship. A lot of benefits hide in a good relationship. Nurture the relationship between you and God. Husband nurtures the relationship between you and your wife, wife nurture the relationship between you and your husband. Parents nurture the relationship between you and your children and vice versa. Nurture the relationship between you and your friend. Remain blessed.

Prayer point

1. Oh Lord, help me to choose a positive relationship.

2. I shall not abuse my relationship in Jesus Name.

3. I receive the grace and the enabling power to nurture my relationship with you Oh Lord in the Name of Jesus.

4. I receive the grace and enabling power to nurture my relationship with others in Jesus Name.