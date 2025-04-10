NOUN To Confer Honorary Doctorate On Speaker Abbas

Share

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is set to honour the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, with an Honourary Doctor of Business Administration (D.B.A.) (Honoris Causa) on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

The prestigious award will be conferred during the university’s 14th convocation ceremony at the NOUN Convocation Arena, located along Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway, Jabi, Abuja.

According to a statement released by Musa Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, the honorary doctorate recognizes Speaker Abbas’ remarkable contributions to public service, national leadership, and legislative excellence.

The event is expected to draw dignitaries from across the country as NOUN celebrates academic achievements and distinguished service.

This is not the first time Speaker Abbas has been recognized with such an honor.

In December 2024, he received an honorary doctorate in Public Administration from Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin.

Additionally, he delivered the convocation lecture at Al-Hikmah University’s 14th Convocation on December 30, 2024, and another at the 33rd Convocation of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, on January 31, 2025.

The upcoming ceremony underscores Speaker Abbas’ growing influence and reputation as a leader committed to advancing Nigeria’s development through legislative and public service efforts.

