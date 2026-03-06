NOUN Partners Tropics Institute To Advance Tropical Skincare Science In Nigeria

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tropics Derma Research & Training Institute (TDRTI), a United States-based research and professional training institution, to introduce structured certification programmes in tropical cosmetology, skincare science, and medical aesthetics in Nigeria.

The agreement was formalised at NOUN’s headquarters in Abuja through the Directorate of Advancement and Linkages, with Elite Beauty ITrends Ltd. serving as the implementing partner responsible for local coordination and programme execution.

The partnership establishes a comprehensive academic and professional framework for certificate and advanced training programmes in Professional Tropical Cosmetics Esthetics, Tropical Cosmetology, Cosmetic Science, and dermatological research.

The initiative responds to the growing demand for specialised expertise tailored to melanin-rich skin and equatorial climate conditions, areas historically underrepresented in conventional dermatological training.

TDRTI, founded by Dr. Edith F. Gibson, a tropical skincare scientist and medical esthetician, will provide the scientific curriculum architecture, evidence-based research models, and structured training methodologies for the programmes.

With over 15 years of clinical investigation and more than 100,000 analysed skin samples across multiple African regions, Dr Gibson has developed a research-driven framework dedicated to tropical dermatological science.

Her institutional work advances university collaboration, supervised research development, and professional certification aimed at formalising tropical skincare as a regulated academic discipline.

Under the terms of the MoU, NOUN will deliver the programmes through its Open and Distance Learning system and electronic learning platforms, ensuring nationwide accessibility.

Participants will complete structured coursework and computer-based assessments as part of the certification process.

Graduates will earn professional certifications in specialised areas including Professional Tropical Cosmetics Esthetics, Tropical Cosmetology, and Cosmetic Science, strengthening capacity in an industry with significant expansion potential across Nigeria and Africa.

Prof. Ganiyat Adesina-Uthman, Director of the Directorate of Advancement and Linkages at NOUN, described the partnership as a strategic advancement for the university.

She noted that the collaboration reinforces academic innovation while expanding research-driven professional education within a high-growth sector.

The MoU represents a coordinated effort to integrate scientific research, higher education, and industry implementation, positioning tropical dermatological science within Nigeria’s formal academic and professional landscape.