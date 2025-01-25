NOUN, ODeLAN Partner On 3rd Int’l Conference On Open, E-Learning

Share

The Open, Distance and eLearning Association of Nigeria (ODeLAN) has partnered with the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) to organize the 3rd ODeLAN International Conference, scheduled to take place in Abuja.

Speaking at a virtual press conference Professor Christine Ofulue of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) said the conference themed ‘Adaptive Pedagogies for the Future of Education: Connecting Learners, Technologies, and Communities,’ would host students, academics, researchers, industry experts from the digital space community among others

While noting that the conference would provide a platform for stakeholders to share knowledge, experiences, and innovations in open, distance, and e-learning, he added that it reflects the urgent need for innovative and responsive approaches to teaching and learning in the face of rapid technological advancements and shifting societal demands.

Keynote speakers at the event include the President of the Commonwealth of Learning, Professor Peter Scott; Dean, Faculty of Education and Social Sciences, University of Oldenburg, Germany, Prof. Olaf Zawacki-Richter.

Others are the Executive Dean, College of Education, University of South Africa (UNISA), Prof Mpine Makoe; Vice Chancellor, Miva Open University, Abuja, Prof. Tayo Arulogun among others.

Professor Ofulue noted that the conference would feature keynote addresses, paper presentations, panel discussions, and workshops, focusing on emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in open, distance, and e-learning.

She said: “One of the workshops is being organised by the Commonwealth of Learning, and it will be attracting regional participation, particularly in West Africa.

“So, it does promise to contribute to shaping the future of education, not just in Nigeria, but in Africa as well. It stands as a critical platform for exploring sustainable open-distance learning models.

“And it also offers a unique opportunity for stakeholders to contribute to the evolution of adaptive technology-enhanced learning practices, which are crucial for preparing our students for the future, for the workplace, the 21st-century workplace, and for future challenges”.

She invited researchers, scholars, and practitioners to submit papers and participate in the event.

Prof. Ofulue said the event promises to be enriching, offering opportunities for networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing among participants.

She stressed that with its rich programme and diverse range of speakers, the international conference is poised to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of open, distance, and e-learning in Nigeria and beyond.

Share

Please follow and like us: