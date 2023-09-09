Nottingham Ready To Rival Barcelona For €15m January Transfer Target

Nottingham Forest could reignite their interest in Real Betis midfielder, Guido Rodriguez when the transfer window opens in January.

But, according to reports in Spain, Nottingham may face competition from Barcelona during this process,

The Reds had a busy end to the summer window, signing a total of seven players in the final 24 hours.

Steve Cooper added 11 new faces to his squad in total over the summer, with the latecomers having to wait until next weekend to make their debuts for the club.

With the summer transfer window now closed, eyes will start turning to what business may be done when it opens again in January.

According to Estadio Depotivo, Forest already has their eyes on a potential move for Rodriguez.

READ ALSO:

Forest was linked with an interest in the summer, but the player was said to be committed to staying at Betis due to not wanting to disturb his family with his wife pregnant.

Whether his stance will have changed by the time of the January window remains to be seen.

However, the midfielder will have just six months remaining on his deal when that comes around should he not sign a new one.

It means the Spanish club are reported to be willing to let him go for €15 million.

The report adds that Betis are ready to offer the player a new contract, which will increase his salary but also include a release clause which will become active next summer.

It is reported that Forest and Barcelona ‘could return’ for the player in the winter.

But it is added that Rodriguez’s intention is to stay with Betis until the summer, whether he signs a new contract or not.

The 29-year-old played a total of 44 times last season, including seven appearances in the Europa League.

He was mainly used as a defensive midfielder but was occasionally pushed forward into central midfield.