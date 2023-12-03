Nottingham Forest Win A ‘Restart’ For Everton – Dyche

Everton’s Manager, Sean Dyche was thrilled with his club “step in the right direction” after beating Nottingham Forest 1-0.

Dwight McNeil’s half-volley in the second half gave the Toffees their first win since they suffered a 10-point deduction.

Dyche was thrilled with the performance at the City Ground, which has moved Everton to within two points of safety.

He said: “Very pleased. Our mentality was excellent.

“I think that’s three away wins on the trot, which is not easy in the Premier League. I’m very pleased for the players.

“It’s a restart. It’s a step in the right direction, but there are plenty more steps to go.”

Everton would have been on 17 points in 11th place without the deduction and Dyche pointed out his side’s strong start to the season.

He added: “I think we’re having a solid season, considering the last couple of seasons.

“We hit 14 points relatively early. Seventeen points would have been a fairly healthy return.

“Of course it’s changed, but the mentality and the performance levels are right. I think we’re looking like an improved outfit.”

McNeil scored his first goal of the campaign with his delightful strike at the back post.

The 24-year-old was also delighted with Everton’s performance in Nottingham and touched on how he feels “galvanised” after the points deduction.

He said: “It was a massive result after what’s happened. I thought we were amazing for the full 90 mins and deserved the win.

“The lads were telling me to get back post because I get more goals there. I am happy to contribute to the team winning.

“The points deduction? It’s definitely galvanised us and we are more together and that shows on the pitch.

“We know we have the fans behind us and it’s all about focusing on ourselves.”