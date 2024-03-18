Nottingham Forest Suffer Points Deduction For Breaching EPL Rules

Nottingham Forest football club have been fined with four four-point deductions for breaching the league’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

In January, the Premier League charged Nottingham Forest for going beyond the £61 million loss limit. Their limit was reduced to £61 million from the general £105 million (for a season period) because the club spent two years of the assessment period in relegation.

Recall that Nottingham Forest gained promotion to the Premier League in May 2022. Following their promotion, they decided to go on a mass signing spree as they signed a British record 22 new players in a single summer transfer window.

The mass recruitment reportedly cost Nottingham Forest a whopping £150 million.

Nottingham Forest hired leading sports lawyer Nick de Marco to defend them, but that couldn’t save them from losing four points.

They lost the four points when they were sitting at the 17th spot on the league table after 6 wins, 7 draws, and 16 defeats. After the deduction, Forest dropped to the relegation zone. They are now sitting on the 18th spot with 21 points, a point below safety.

This makes Nottingham Forest the second Premier League club to suffer a point deduction this season for financial fair play breaches following the ten points deduction Everton suffered earlier in the season.

But the punishment was reduced to a 6-point deduction after an appeal.

Hence, Nottingham Forest is expected to also file an appeal with the hope that they will be as lucky as Everton by getting a reduced punishment.