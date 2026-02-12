Nottingham Forest have sacked their third manager of the season, Sean Dyche, just 114 days in the role, New Telegraph reports.

The decision comes after the 0-0 draw with Wolves, with Forest failing to score from 35 shots.

Dyche is the third manager Forest have sacked this season after Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou, the latter himself only lasting 39 days in charge at the City Ground.

Forest has decided to let Dyche go after a three-game winless run in the Premier League, which included draws against Crystal Palace and Wolves, as well as a damaging 3-1 loss to relegation rivals Leeds last Friday.

Dyche leaves Forest three points above the relegation zone with 12 games remaining in the season. Forest now has a seven-day break before their next game – a Europa League play-off with Fenerbahce next Thursday.

The players have the day off on Thursday, with nothing expected at Forest until then. Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is understood to be frustrated with the club’s inability to make the most of the attacking talent available at the club, as well as the inability to move away from the relegation places.

Sean Dyche was brought into Nottingham Forest to not just guarantee their Premier League survival but push them back up the table.