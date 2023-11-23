Nottingham Forest Player, Williams Scored For Wales

Neco Williams on Tuesday night scored for Wales and the Nottingham Forest man has reacted on Instagram.

The Reds player got some much-needed football under his belt as he helped his country draw with Turkey.

Williams has found the going a little rough at Forest so far during 2022/23. He’s not been considered a regular under Steve Cooper and has played for just 191 minutes across six outings.

Williams is a hardworking performer who always gives his all for Forest and for Wales when he’s called upon. He signed for the club in 2022 from Liverpool and cost around £17 million following an emotional goodbye to Anfield.

Forest player Williams was among the goals on the international stage on Tuesday night. He got the ball rolling for the Dragons as they were held by Turkey and subsequently saw their hopes of automatic Euro 2024 qualification end.

READ ALSO:

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Williams scored his third goal for his country after just seven minutes of the contest. Turkey levelled later on, however, with Yusuf Yazici scoring from the penalty spot.

After the game, Forest defender Williams posted on Instagram to speak of his pride at scoring for his country. Johnson, who left Forest for Tottenham this summer replied with the word ‘Yesssssss’, whilst Awoniyi simply posted a flame emoji and two praise the lord emojis.

Williams will probably face the Forest bench again this weekend

It’s fair to say that Williams is a decent squad option for Forest to have. He came on against Aston Villa and helped the Reds see out a solid win with a 10-minute masterclass.

However, his chances of starting any time soon do appear to be slim. Forest have Serge Aurier, Ola Aina, Gonzalo Montiel, Nuno Tavares and Harry Toffolo as options that currently sit ahead of Williams.

As a result, he’s going to have to wait patiently and at the very best he will be on the bench this weekend. Williams can fulfil roles in a number of different positions and he might have to develop into a bit of a utility man to get more Forest games this season.