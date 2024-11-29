New Telegraph

November 29, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 29, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nottingham Forest Optimistic…

Nottingham Forest Optimistic Over Aina’s Contract Renewal

Nottingham Forest’s manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, has expressed strong optimism regarding the potential contract extension of Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina with the club.

New Telegraph recalls that Ola Aina joined Nottingham Forest in 2023 on a free transfer, bringing a wealth of experience to the squad.

As Ola Aina approaches the final months of his current deal, the club initiated discussions about extending his stay at the City Ground.

READ ALSO:

In a statement made ahead of Nottingham Forest’s Premier League match against Ipswich Town this Saturday, Santo remarked on the positive progression of talks.

He said, “I think things are going well. As the coach, I can provide my insights and opinions.

“We have a deep appreciation for what Ola contributes to the team. He is valued not only for his skills on the pitch but also for his character off it.

“However, it is important to note that those negotiations are managed by specific individuals within the club.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

LG Poll: Ogun CJ Swears In Nine-Man Tribunal Over Election Controversy
Read Next

85-Year-Old Bags Ph.D As TASUED Holds 16th Convocation Ceremony
Share
Copy Link
×