Nottingham Forest Optimistic Over Aina’s Contract Renewal

Nottingham Forest’s manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, has expressed strong optimism regarding the potential contract extension of Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina with the club.

New Telegraph recalls that Ola Aina joined Nottingham Forest in 2023 on a free transfer, bringing a wealth of experience to the squad.

As Ola Aina approaches the final months of his current deal, the club initiated discussions about extending his stay at the City Ground.

In a statement made ahead of Nottingham Forest’s Premier League match against Ipswich Town this Saturday, Santo remarked on the positive progression of talks.

He said, “I think things are going well. As the coach, I can provide my insights and opinions.

“We have a deep appreciation for what Ola contributes to the team. He is valued not only for his skills on the pitch but also for his character off it.

“However, it is important to note that those negotiations are managed by specific individuals within the club.”

