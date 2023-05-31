New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
Nottingham Forest Fancy Callum Hudson-Odoi

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 22-year-old came through the Chelsea youth academy before making his first senior appearance for the Blues in 2018 during an FA Cup clash against Newcastle United.

He has made over 70 appearances for Chelsea.

The winger spent the second half of the season in Germany on loan at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen but failed to settle having provided just a single assist and zero goals whilst in Germany.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues want £10 million for his services, with Forest named as the club interested in signing the former Child Prodigy.

