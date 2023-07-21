Nottingham Forest Agree Deal To Sign Man United Winger

Nottingham Forest have agreed on a £15 million fee with Manchester United for the transfer of Anthony Elanga.

New Telegraph reports that Elanga will have a medical in Nottingham over the weekend before becoming Steve Cooper’s second summer signing.

The Sweden international is reported to have turned down offers from Everton, West Ham, and Marseille to join Forest.

It is also said that Forest are close to sealing a deal for Ola Aina, who is a free agent after leaving Torino at the end of last season.