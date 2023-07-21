New Telegraph

July 21, 2023
Nottingham Forest Agree Deal To Sign Man United Winger

Nottingham Forest have agreed on a £15 million fee with Manchester United for the transfer of Anthony Elanga.

New Telegraph reports that Elanga will have a medical in Nottingham over the weekend before becoming Steve Cooper’s second summer signing.

The Sweden international is reported to have turned down offers from Everton, West Ham, and Marseille to join Forest.

It is also said that Forest are close to sealing a deal for Ola Aina, who is a free agent after leaving Torino at the end of last season.

The 26-year-old, who can play both right-back and right wing-back, has previous Premier League experience, having spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Fulham.

As Cooper prepares his side for another year in the Premier League, Elanga may not be the only United academy graduate in his squad, with talks continuing to take place over Dean Henderson, who spent last season on loan at the City Ground.

