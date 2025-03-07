Notorious Lukurawa Leader, Maigemu Neutralized In Kebbi

Share

A combined team of security operatives, including vigilantes, has successfully eliminated a notorious Lakurawa kingpin, Maigemu, in Kebbi State.

According to AbdulRahman Usman Zagga, Director of Security, Cabinet Office, Birnin Kebbi, Maigemu was neutralized on Thursday at Kuncin Baba in Arewa Local Government, a remote area with challenging terrain, after a fierce gun battle.

This achievement comes just a week after Kebbi State Governor, CNasir Idris, visited Bagiza and Rausa Kade communities in Arewa Local Government to condole with residents over the killing of six people by suspected Lakurawa cattle rustlers.

During the visit, Governor Idris assured the affected communities of immediate security reinforcements and strategic measures to tackle criminal activities in the area.

Zagga commended Governor Idris for his commitment to security and the continuous logistical support provided to security personnel.

He also urged residents to cooperate with security agencies by sharing intelligence and reporting suspicious activities to ensure lasting peace in the state.

The Lakurawa group, reportedly affiliated with extremist organizations, has been linked to various attacks and killings in Northern Nigeria, particularly in Sokoto and Kebbi states .

