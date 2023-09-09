Notorious Cultists Behead DPO In Rivers

The Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada, CSP Bako Amgbasim has been beheaded by deadly cult members who are thought to be Icelanders in Ahoada Local Government Area of Rivers State.

New Telegraph learned that the cultists ambushed and killed the DPO on Friday when he and his team raided the hideout of the deadly Icelander cult group.

Confirming the ugly incident, the State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko said the CP Amgbasim was killed by the notorious cult group on Friday, September 8.

According to her, the team ran out of ammunition, and the Police boss was ambushed and killed by the cultist.

A video of the DPO’s headless body with a voice note in the background taunting the dead for having the guts to fight Iceland members was also posted online by the deadly rival cult groups.