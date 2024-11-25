Notorious Cultist Arrested For Beheading Member Of Rival Group In Benin

Share

A 32-year-old notorious cult leader in Edo State, Osakpolor Edebor has been apprehended by the operatives of the state command.

Edebor who was said to be on the police “Wanted list,” was reportedly arrested in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of of State.

The suspect allegedly belongs to a gang of gunmen masquerading as secret cult member.

The ongoing bloody clashes between rival confraternity groups in the State have left dozens dead.

Edebor was said to have led attack on one Cyril in Uwelu market, Benin City, during which the victim was beheaded.

The suspect thereafter reportedly escaped from Benin and hid in Auchi.

While in Auchi, it was gathered that he allegedly joined a gang of internet fraudsters at a “yahoo yahoo academy”.

It was further gathered that due to the gang’s fraudulent activities in Auchi, the police raided the academy and arrested Edebor.

He was then transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at the Police Headquarters in Benin City for further investigation.

During police expanded investigation, Edebor was fingered as the alleged killer of Cyril in Uwelu.

The suspect who confessed to the crime said he took part in Cyril’s death to avenge the death of his member he simply identified as Lagbaja.

Edebor who confessed to the crime said: “I was arrested in Auchi where I was doing yahoo yahoo after a disagreement over the sharing of the proceeds.

“Someone withheld our #6 million shares after he had taken his own share of the proceeds.

“So, I and others violently stormed his House in a bid to recover the money. People then called the police and we were arrested.

“It was when we got to the police station that information filtered out that I was in custody. That was how the cult matter was added.”

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Umoru Ozigi said other gang members now at large, have been identified.

Ozigi stated that those at large would be arrested soon. He commended residents for volunteering information that has helped to tame the cultism menace in the State.

