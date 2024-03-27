Notorious Bandits’ Commander, Dogo Gide Is Dead

Dogo Gide, a notorious commander of bandits in Nigeria North West, has been slain, New Telegraph reports.

Confirming the killing of the notorious kingpin, a former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad via his official X account said the bandits’ leader passed away as a result of gunshot wounds he received from the Operation Hadarin Daji, (OPHD), troops of the Nigerian Army.

“Woke up to the good news that Dogo Gide, has finally kicked the bucket. The notorious bandits leader died from gunshot wounds sustained during a confrontation with Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) forces,” Ahmad wrote.

Gide, a highly sought-after bandit in Nigeria, is accountable for the abduction and demise of numerous defenceless villagers, as well as the forced relocation of numerous others in the northern region.

According to information obtained by New Telegraph, his operations headquarters alternate between the North West states of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Katsina.

Following a brutal struggle with the Nigerian military who had overrun his strongholds in Zamfara State in a surprise operation, Gide managed to avoid death and capture on October 30, 2023.

According to reports, the soldiers broke into Gide’s home in Yau Sarkin Pawa, searched it, and demolished it.

Items confiscated included five operable motorcycles, sewing machines, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a little pharmacy suspected of being used for treating wounded terrorists, and a tailoring factory that sewed clothes for the military and other security organizations.