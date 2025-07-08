Notore Chemical Exits NGX After Seven-Year Run

Notore Chemical Industries Plc has formally concluded its journey as a publicly listed company, following the successful completion of its voluntary delisting from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The company’s entire issued share capital was expunged from the Daily Official List of the Exchange on Friday, July 4, 2025, effectively ending its seven-year tenure on the Nigerian bourse.

The delisting was confirmed in the NGX’s weekly market report, signaling the culmination of a process initiated last month when the Exchange, in a Market Bulletin dated June 11, 2025, suspended trading in Notore’s securities to pave the way for an orderly exit.

While Notore has not officially disclosed the rationale behind the strategic move, capital market observers point to a confluence of potential factors—including persistently low free float, minimal liquidity, and a broader realignment of corporate structure—as likely motivations behind the company’s decision to opt for a private operational model.

The delisting followed due regulatory protocols, including the execution of a Scheme of Arrangement approved by shareholders.

Such schemes typically offer existing shareholders the option to sell their shares back to the company or convert them into equity in a restructured private entity, subject to regulatory sanction.

The NGX’s confirmation brings finality to a process that underscores some of the growing complexities confronting mid-tier listed companies in Nigeria—particularly the cost burden of regulatory compliance, dwindling public float, and the increasingly limited liquidity that hampers market valuation and investor activity.