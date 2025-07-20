Nothing Wrong With Political Coalition, Says Okpaleke

Cardinal Peter Ebele Okpaleke has described the ongoing political coalitions and realignments across the country as a normal and necessary process in addressing Nigeria’s challenges.

Speaking after the Thanksgiving Mass and 55th birthday celebration of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State, Okpaleke dismissed claims that the coalitions are burdensome or heating up the polity.

“It is not a burden at all. Movement among people, and even among animals is natural,” the cardinal said.

“As we live our lives, we continue to reflect. If we’re not comfortable where we stand, we move. Even on our beds, if one side is uncomfortable, we move to the other. Realignment is nothing new.”

He added that the ongoing political movements should be seen as efforts to find sustainable solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

“Those who think it is a burden may not have fully appreciated the intent behind these coalitions, which are for the good of our country,” he said.

On the birthday celebration, Okpaleke said:

“My message is one of thanksgiving and glory to God for what He has done and will continue to do in the life of our dear brother, Valentine Ozigbo.”

“We pray that God will keep blessing him and all of us, as we learn from him today the spirit of thanksgiving for what God has done in our lives and society.”

In his remarks, the celebrant, Mr. Ozigbo, expressed deep gratitude to God for guiding him through life’s journey over the past 55 years.

“I have every reason to thank God,” he said. “Let us continue to live a life of appreciation and thanksgiving, no matter the situation, because God has always been in control of our lives.”