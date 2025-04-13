Nothing Like Federal Might In Anambra Poll, Says Nwabunne

Share

As the Anambra gubernatorial election draws near, the Commissioner for Local Government and Town Union Affairs, Collins Nwabunne speaks with OKEY MADUFORO on the preparation as well as the fate of the 21 council areas in the state.

How was the local government system before you came into the saddle?

We are near perfect and we are not 100 per cent there yet. We are still trying to see how we can get close to that. The local government administration is changing and we have given community governance a breath of fresh air and Mr. Governor has completely transformed the local government system. As we speak, I can beat my chest to say that since after the Supreme Court judgement the only government in Nigeria that has started implementing the judgement and ruling of the Supreme Court is Anambra State and we are doing that in line with the Laws passed by the state House of Assembly. Every other state has borrowed that Law but they are yet to start their own implementation.

If you go to the local government area you see the Council areas building bridges and some infrastructure and also looking to the needs of the masses in those local government areas. We have also instilled discipline at the workforce at the local government workers and we are also looking at Community governance such as the Town Union matters and the last tenure of the last leadership of the Community just expired and we now decided to reshape the leadership and the structure of governance.

We had to reform it and put it in a proper perspective the way it is supposed to be and that is why it now bears the Anambra State Town Union Council. It is not supposed to be an Association or a club because we are looking at the Community governance at the grassroot level just like the fourth-tier government and that is why the people chose them to be their eyes in government. Basically, the local government system has been given a new tonic and the workers that did not go to work before are now going to work. We first came in and put those infrastructure in place and provided basic working tools and sent them for training. Now we asked what are the basic problems that they have in terms of remuneration which are the basic problems that they have. Mr. Governor said Okay let us see how we can help them in terms of that.

For some time now, there have been issues of leadership crisis such as chieftaincy and President General tussle. What is the government doing about that?

Since we came in, we have been able to resolve the crisis in those Communities and the only community that we are yet to resolve the problem is Osumenyi and Awka out of the 179 communities in the state. Even where we have not done elections here, we have brought relative peace in those communities because most of them borders on cult issues like Osumenyi and Awka. Mr. Governor had a meeting and decided asked ‘what do we do?’ After that, we resolved that every community has to choose how they want to run their community.

Since the Supreme Court judgement, people are also worried about the local government allocation?

Well, just like I told you before, we are obeying the ruling of the Supreme Court. As a Commissioner since I came into office, I have not executed projects but if you go to other states the Commissioner for Local Government executes projects and approves them.

But here, projects are approved by the local governments and when fund come it goes to the Joint Account Commission (JAC) and even though I am the Chairman of JAC that doesn’t give me the impetus to start approving projects. Rather the local government chairmen put up what they want to do, they use their funds to work and put those projects in place.

Because Mr Governor has said funds meant for the local government should go to the local government and funds that belongs to state go to the state and if there are areas that the state and local government can work together their certain percentage of funds that both the state and local government should put their funds together in an account to execute those projects.

Some local government areas like my own in Anambra West the allocation cannot be compared with that of Aguata or Idemili North local government area.

Yet my area is part of the areas that are worse in terms of infrastructure and to construct a 1 km road in my place is twice the cost of constructing a road in other places. So, if you didn’t have this collaboration with the state and local government areas some local government areas would never get developed such as Ogbaru local government area. So that is the initiative of the Joint Account Commission and that is the thinking of the Governor.

These are the things we put in place to make the local government system work and with that it is a win – win situation for both the local government and the state government and that is massive infrastructural development for the entire state at large. The local government service commission has the power of disciplinary actions on the workers and their training and making sure that they go to work.

When we came on board the local government released a pension of N14.8 billion as I speak to you from 2018, 2019 2021 and some part of 2022 but Mr Governor has cleared 2018, 2019 2020 and we are in 2021. That one comes to N7.8 billion totally settled.

Last time there was a primary election where the party endorsed the second term ambition of the Governor. What informed that?

That is an act of God and we are not surprised at all. I have served three governors and no governor has done what he has done in three years in eight years that they were in office for four years. So, for me the people of Anambra state want to tell him thank you and you have done very well so far in office. Today, thousands of people are coming into APGA to join him because we are human beings and politics aside, when you see a good work you have no reason not to commend him.

Is it the five new General Hospitals or roads in Awka and the Ekwulobia flyover or the connectivity and the employment of over 8,000 teachers and he brings everything on the table. He said he can approve anything at the comfort of his room but he brings it to the Executive Council because we are a team.

How about federal might from the APC government which is being feared that may affect the coming election?

Anambra is not Edo or those states that you talk about and I can tell you here that Anambra today is part of the people that formed the Federal Government and that is the federal might. This is in terms of human resources and financial capacity of the people and I don’t think that the Federal Government would overlook these people to do whatever that they want to do.

Anambra has people that have name and pedigree and capacity and men that have made statements and are still making statements in this country and they are not pushovers. As for me I don’t believe most of the things that they are saying and I think it is mere name dropping and that is the way it is.

I didn’t see how President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is instigating such a thing and he is a friend of my principal and his friend and people are always trying to do name-dropping just to justify patronage of their benefactors.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

