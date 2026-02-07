Nothing Can Stop Tinubu’s Re-Election In 2027 –APC Chieftain

Pastor Hon. Tracy Ebum Agoi, is an APC Chieftain, woman political leader, former governorship aspirant and Federal House of Representatives aspirant in Akoko- Edo under the platform of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, she spoke on a number of issues, especially the political situation as it relates to 2027 general elections. Excerpts:

Hon. may we formally know you?

My name is Ambassador Pastor Hon. Tracy Ebum Agol. I’m a concerned member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

I pioneered an organisation called the Nigerian Women for Agricultural Development Initiative (NWADI). I’m a politician; my politics has to do with the face of human rights. I’m also a human rights activists interested in fighting for the less privileged in the society.

You once contested for House of Representatives in you constituency in Edo North under the New Nigeria Peoples Party, you were muscled out by the power that be. What will you say about your experience vying among politicians with deep pockets?

Actually, I saw the good , the bad and the ugly. It was a sweet experience let me say so. And after that I said if I was going to make a difference in the society politically, I must align with the ruling party which is APC.

I told myself that I will use the platform to make meaningful impact in the society and my constituency. The noise about 2027 General elections is already hitting the airwaves; a lot of forces are mounting up against Tinubu’s second term bid. ADC is gathering momentum ready to fight APC.

Do you think ADC has the political power to muscle APC out of Aso Rock?

In my own opinion, I want to say that it is only death that can stop Bola Tinubu from occupying that seat for a second tenure.

Why do I say so? The so-called political foeces we are talking about will break their ranks at the end of day. They will break their ranks because the generality of the people they are leading don’t have the economicv power, and because they don’t have the economic power, at the end of the day, the highest bidder takes it all.

Baba Tinubu knows the people of Nigeria very well, he knows how to capture them. The only people that can say no to him are youths of this country. If only they can rise up and say enough is enough we do not want all these things happening in this country anymore, then Nigeria will move forward.

Again, these youths we are talking about cannot be trusted too. Among them there are betrayers. During elections, is it not youths that commit the electoral havoc? So we are in trouble. We would only pray to God to give us a leader that has the fear of God to lead this country.

All over the country, Nigerians are saying that Tinubu’s era has been the worst ever since Nigeria came into existence. Do you as an APC Chieftain agree with this?

Partially, I do. But don’t forget also that the economy has been destroyed ever before this government came on board. When you want to rectify certain policies that people have been used to, in the process of correcting the ills, there must be uproar.

I’m not supporting Tinubu for the hardship situation in Nigeria, and not all his new policies are good. It is the removal of oil subsidy that has brought all of these to us. But it has to be done once and for all.

President (Goodluck) Jonathan and (Muhammadu) Buhari were supposed to remove it but they didn’t do it but Tinubu now took it upon himself to do it, so we must bear it. As a nation, we should be looking at other areas, rather than depending on oil alone.

What will you say about Governor Monday Okpebholo’s performance so far?

We’ll, I think he is doing his best. As Adams Oshiomhole once discribed him, he is a man with large heart. And I know if given the support, he has the ability to take Edo State to the pinnacle of development.

As a pastor, farmer and businesswoman, are you planning to retire from politics after several attempts by you failed to get elected into a position?

No I’m not thinking of retirement now. Politics is a sweet game to play and it’s capital intensive. I know what I’m talking about. As a female politician, you don’t get support, they see you as a loose one, they will see you as someone that is wasting time.

Many women who are politicians have been harassed on several occasions but I have not been harassed. During the last election, in my constituency I was preferred to the other candidates of other political parties, but at the end I was muscled out by the power of money. So, I decided to join APC because of personal reasons. I will still bounce back in a big way. And I have thrown my weight behind Baba Tinubu for 2027. It’s all about interest.