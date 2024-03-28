Nothing Can Cut Short My Tenure – Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara on Wednesday declared that his government would not be abbreviated, saying the people of the State can attest to his victory in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Fubara made this remark while addressing the Family Support Group members who visited the Government House as part of a solidarity visit to the governor.

In response to the visit, Governor Fubara reassured the residents of the state that his administration was committed to safeguarding their lives and belongings while urging them not to fear.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi said the administration is for men, women, and young people as well as all well-meaning Nigerians who want the best for their country, represented by Dr. George Nwaeke, Head of the Civil Service.

The statement reads, “The whole land of Rivers State stands in affirmation that we won the election fairly and deserve to serve out our full tenure. There is not going to be anything that will cut short the popular mandate that you all gave to this administration.

“Just about within weeks of assuming office, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, flagged off the Port Harcourt Ring Road project that will traverse six local governments.

“It will be completed within 36 months. But I think it will be completed before the time because the progress of the work we have seen is beyond what we were thinking.

“The official main Trans-Kalabari Road will start very soon and will begin from Port Harcourt. A lot of plans have been made for that road, and very soon, you will see contractors on site, and Rivers State will be opened.

“Just yesterday, you heard in the news also that the governor has commenced the construction of the Elele-Egbeda-Omoku Road. That road was initially done with one lane, but now, he is going to dualise it. The government has already awarded the contract.”