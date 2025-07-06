NOTAP Targets 100% Increase In IGR

The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) is targeting a 100 per cent increase in its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2025, as part of renewed efforts to strengthen its regulatory and enforcement capacity.

Director General/Chief Executive Officer of NOTAP, Dr. Obiageli Amadiobi, disclosed this while responding to allegations of corruption and breach of due process, including the controversial purchase of a staff bus.

Speaking during an interaction with journalists, Amadiobi dismissed the accusations as baseless and politically motivated, stating that she has always adhered strictly to due process.

“In a nutshell, I will tell you that the allegations are baseless and unfounded. They are all lies and fallacies. I’m a lawyer, and I know what is right and wrong. I retired as a Permanent Secretary without any blemish, and perhaps that’s why I was appointed to lead NOTAP,” she said.

Dr. Amadiobi noted that under her leadership, NOTAP had already surpassed its IGR target by 50 per cent and is on track to double it in the current fiscal year.

“This year, 2025, I promised the National Assembly that we would achieve more than 100 per cent increase, and they are fully supporting us to make this happen,” she said. “We have a monitoring structure in place—when we go to Lagos or anywhere else, our teams have clear directives to ensure compliance among defaulting companies.”

On the controversial purchase of a coastal bus, the NOTAP boss explained that the vehicle was not intended as a staff bus, but rather an enforcement and compliance tool to aid monitoring activities across zones, especially Lagos and Abuja.

“There is an ongoing review of the NOTAP Act which gives us more powers to enforce registration and compliance. When staff go for monitoring assignments, they often face transportation challenges. This bus was acquired to facilitate their work. We have a zonal office in Lagos and needed a dedicated vehicle there,” she said.

Dr. Amadiobi further clarified that, “It is not a staff bus. We already have staff buses. This is strictly for compliance and enforcement. In fact, we plan to procure two more next year. Without this mobility, we cannot work effectively, especially as we collaborate with security agencies during enforcement drives.”

She decried how some companies flout approved remittance limits, contributing to capital flight.

“When we approve N3 million for a company, some remit N6 million without clearance. These funds are paid into the federal government’s account, not to us. Our job is to ensure compliance, and in doing so, we are protecting national interest,” she explained.

Dr. Amadiobi added that the agency is feeling resistance because of its growing impact, which may have triggered recent smear campaigns.

“It’s expected that people will come up with accusations when they begin to feel the effect of our work. But we remain focused on our mandate.”

NOTAP is responsible for regulating technology transfer, promoting indigenous innovation, commercializing research and development results, and fostering intellectual property rights in Nigeria. The agency also registers technology transfer agreements to ensure they align with national interests and economic development goals.