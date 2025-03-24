Not Probing Allegations Raised By Natasha Bad Omen –Amnesty Int’l

Share

The Director, Amnesty International Nigeria (AIN), Dr. Isa Sanusi, has disclosed that the failure of the authorities to investigate the allegations raised by Senator Natasha AkpotiUduaghan against the Senate president will have devastating consequences.

Sanusi made the disclosure via a statement made available to New Telegraph on Sunday. The statement reads: “Amnesty International calls on the Nigerian authorities to immediately institute an independent and impartial investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment by Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

“The weight and scale of the allegations of sexual harassment are one more pressing reason for establishing an independent, resourceful and impartial investigation.

The National Assembly must not continue to look away while the allegations remain and are being trivialised, unaddressed and ignored.

“This is one case that the authorities can use to show that there is zero tolerance for sexual harassment – no matter who is involved.

“The fear of not being believed, or even being blamed, is already creating a dangerous culture of silence that prevents women who faced sexual harassment from seeking justice. The tide of sexual impunity against women and girls must be turned now”.

