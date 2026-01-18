Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has played down suggestions that Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 final against hosts Morocco could mark Sadio Mané’s farewell to the continental stage, insisting the talismanic forward still has plenty to offer his country.

Speaking in Rabat on the eve of the highly anticipated decider, Thiaw said Mané’s recent comments about his future should not be taken as a definitive statement.

According to the coach, the 33-year-old remains central to Senegal’s plans and continues to enjoy overwhelming support from fans back home.

“Decisions like that are not made in isolation,” Thiaw said. “There is an entire nation that believes in him and wants him to continue. As far as we are concerned, Sadio is far from finished.”

However, Thiaw suggested those comments were influenced by the emotion of the moment rather than a settled plan. “Sometimes players speak straight from the heart after a big match,” he said.

“But the country does not share that view, and I certainly don’t. We want to keep him with us for as long as possible.”

Mané’s importance to Senegal’s modern football history is difficult to overstate. A two-time African Player of the Year, he captained the Lions of Teranga to their first AFCON title in 2022, memorably converting the winning penalty against Egypt in the final.

He was also part of the squad that reached the 2019 final, making this year’s showpiece Senegal’s third final in four tournaments.

Defender Moussa Niakhaté echoed the coach’s sentiments, praising Mané’s influence both on and off the pitch. “He is an exceptional footballer who could easily have won the Ballon d’Or,” Niakhaté said.

“But beyond that, he is a remarkable human being — humble, hardworking and deeply committed to Senegal. Competing in six AFCON tournaments shows his consistency and longevity at the highest level.”

With the next Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for 2027 across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, questions about Mané’s future are unlikely to disappear soon.

For now, though, the focus remains firmly on Sunday’s final, where Senegal will attempt to defend their crown against a determined Moroccan side backed by a passionate home crowd.

Whether or not it proves to be Mané’s last AFCON dance, both coach and teammates are clear on one point: the Senegalese icon’s legacy is already secure, and his influence on the national team endures.