Not Less Than 5 Cases Of Obstetric Fistula In Every 1,000 Deliveries – Gynaecologist

A Gynaecologist at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Modibbo Adama Teaching Hospital, Yola, Dr. Sunday Pius, has revealed that not less than five out of every 1,000 deliveries in Northern Nigeria result in obstetric fistula.

Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, Dr. Pius noted that while specific data is scarce, “we continue to see many active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the region.”

Dr. Pius, who also serves as the Medical Director of Kwaya Clinic and Maternity, Yola, attributed the high prevalence of obstetric fistula in Northern Nigeria to early marriage and persistently limited access to skilled maternity care.

He emphasized that early marriage, which often leads to teenage pregnancy, is one of the leading causes of obstetric fistula in Nigeria. He lamented the growing number of cases, especially among adolescent girls in Adamawa and other parts of the North.

Calling on the government and stakeholders, he urged them to “campaign against early marriage, inadequate maternal care, and poor access to education and reproductive health services, which are key drivers of the condition.”

Explaining the medical basis of the condition, Dr. Pius said:

“When a young girl’s pelvis is not fully developed for childbirth, labor becomes prolonged and obstructed. This pressure can create a hole between the birth canal and the bladder or rectum, resulting in a fistula.”

He added that while teenage girls are the most vulnerable, older women also face the risk, especially those with prolonged or complicated labour, spinal deformities, or cephalopelvic disproportion.

On the social consequences, Dr. Pius stated that women suffering from obstetric fistula often face divorce, social exclusion, and economic hardship.

“They are frequently isolated due to incontinence and odor, suffer from depression, lose access to education, and endure stigma that affects every aspect of their lives,” he said.

Highlighting preventive measures, Dr. Pius advocated a multifaceted approach centered on girl-child education.

“An educated girl understands the risks of early pregnancy, the value of antenatal care, and the importance of skilled birth attendance. Education gives her the power to make informed decisions about her health and future,” he noted.

He also emphasized the role of family planning in reducing maternal health risks and lowering fistula rates.

“When women can space their pregnancies and avoid early or high-risk childbirth, the chances of complications drop significantly.”

Dr. Pius appealed to parents and community leaders:

“Let our daughters go to school. Give them the space to grow, learn, and mature before marriage. Educating a girl is educating a nation. The notion that educating girls is a waste must be eliminated from our society.”

In line with global efforts to eradicate obstetric fistula and promote safe childbirth, Dr. Pius concluded:

“If we prioritize girl-child education, access to family planning, and quality maternal care, we can significantly reduce the burden of obstetric fistula in our society.”

