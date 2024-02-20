Not just the president are words summarized from the book our collective contribution to the decadence in Nigeria. The burden of the country should be a shared responsibilities, to reap a reward, you have to take an active role in participation, put the work in too. The rot and fetid state of our nation is alarming. The situation has gotten to a crescendo and the citizenry are part of the problem, even though they are denying it. The truth, they are!. How many of us paying our taxes? Some people will tell you what did the government do for them, but forgetting that the various taxes are a source of revenue where amenities and infrastructures are produced.

The disarray on going in our country to- day is a heap from all of our Nigerians. We are all to be blamed, we have all polluted the country in one way or the other. Let us face the fact that the shambles Nigeria is in today cannot be totally corrected or fixed by one man, which is our president. It will take all of us to participate and fix the muddle. Laying all the total blame or fixing, citizens seems being biased against our president in my own opinion which is factual. Our society at large needs to be called into order. We all must participate in re-building the country from the grassroots to the top, from the communities to the state and to the federal level.

Children, parents, schools, government, religious leaders, oba’s etc need to be involved. It’s operation sweep the entire nation to make it clean. We have what it takes to be in the league of 1st class nations but our black gold that ought to be a boom is a bane in the country. The whole polity is messed up. We need total rehaul and evaluation. The citizens has a role to play the onus did not solely lie on the government alone. We all have a pivotal role to play. We should make sure that the country rose back to where it be- longs being the giant of Africa as well as the envy of many Africa countries and other developed countries. Naija is tough now and the whole scenario can be corrected, we need a new dimension and orientation towards the great nation. God bless Nigeria should be our watchwords.

I believe the country will be great again. Where do we go wrong from the environment of the 90s where each and every citizens regardless of tribe and religion are collectively working together and happy together. The president alone cannot fix all the mess that is afflicting our nation and has eaten deep into the flesh of our country. To restore our country, we need cooperative efforts from all Nigerian citizens. Much like the African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child,” it will take all of our contributions and efforts to revive Nigeria and make it the great country it once It is awful to think that in the twenty-first century, that the so called giant African fails to work together, join the developed countries and be named a developed country above the Africans countries.

We can not be making the same mistake over and over. I think it is time we pause and collectively go back to where it all started. We cannot “be stuck in the mud forever.” It’s time to challenge the status quo!. Make a positive change. With our full support the government will perform his moral obligations; no doubts. Let us hope for a better Nigeria. Together we can do it and it’s possible. We should all preach love. We need love and unity now more than anything. Tolerance and peaceful co-existing is essential. Our great nation will be back on her feet in no time if we work together. The aim of this article is to plead to all Nigerians to come together and work together with our president to correct the mess in our nation.

This is the only way we can achieve the success we seek; working together with one aim. Nigeria is our country. Her betterment is our collective efforts. Food for our thoughts. Not totally the President. God bless Nigeria in the morning, after- noon and at night. Umoekereka, the author of our collective contribution to the decadence in Nigeria and a Registered Nurse (Canada).