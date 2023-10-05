Not Everyone Will Secure Political Office Under Tinubu – Arisekola

…But Everyone’ll Benefit From His Democratic Dividends, Mogaji Wole Arisekola

The publisher of Streetjournal Magazine, Mogaji Wole Arisekola has stated that all those who patriotically worked for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 elections may not get political appointments but the dividends of democracy will definitely go round with everyone under his administration.

Arisekola in a parley with some media executives on Tuesday at a popular Lagos hotel assured all those who have laboured for the ruling APC, especially the success of the current President will never be overlooked, while also assuring them that Tinubu’s reward mechanism is excellent and devoid of bias.

Arisekola hinted, “The clear and overwhelming victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s President is well deserved and a very clear indication of the love and trust of the citizenry for him, particularly the rank and file of the ruling APC, believing in his ability and capacity to deliver the dividends of democracy to all sundry while also putting into account a robust reward mechanism for those who are directly and patriotically instrumental to his electoral victory.

“Under Asiwaju Tinubu’s watch, there is nothing like monkey dey work, baboon dey chop, he is a leader of all, whose interest is to see everyone happy and fulfilled without regrets or disappointment, this is a phenomenon that is extremely rare in our body politic.

“Asiwaju Tinubu appreciates the contributions of everyone and he will reward them for contributing to his victory at the polls. And I am sure he is going to do just that. He is a brilliant administrator whose word is his bond, and there is no doubt that he will turn around the fortune of Nigeria, especially in the areas of economy, and strengthen the security architecture of the country.

“Tinubu will continue to attract greatness to Nigeria through foreign direct investment and other human-friendly initiatives to drive growth and stem the tide of spiking inflation. Interestingly the duo of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima are versed in financial management, and have been tested and trusted and would steadily steer the ship of Nigeria to a prosperous and healthy state to the admiration of all Nigerians by the grace of God.”

Whilst basking in the euphoria of a long-standing symbiotic relationship with Asiwaju Tinubu for many decades, Arisekola described him as a man of integrity, honour, and purpose. He said:

“Tinubu isn’t a new person to me, he has never disappointed anyone around him and he will never disappoint anyone even at a time like this. He is a man of integrity, vision, honour, and purpose.

“I therefore use this medium to appeal to all Nigerians to be patient and prayerful. God is going to bless Nigeria under President Tinubu.

“However, indeed, everyone cannot secure a political appointment under Asiwaju Tinubu’s administration it would be correct to say everyone will enjoy the dividends of democracy under his watch.

“It is convenient for me to further add that Tinubu’s victory was a reward for his political sagacity and fraternity across Nigeria, crossing religious boundaries and ethnic lines.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a class-politician, a colossus of Nigerian politics, and generalissimo of African political leadership. A kingmaker who has now become the king himself.

“Many Nigerians can also testify to his work as having the capacity and knowledge to take Nigeria to the promised land, an Eldorado of boundless riches and growth as Nigeria’s President, a perfect gift for our dear nation as ordained by the creator. Arisekola said.