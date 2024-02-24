Not Even Tinubu Can Influence Guber Election in Edo –Edaghese

Barrister Mathew Edaghese is a chieftain of the Labour Party, a political leader in Edo State, social critic and human rights activist. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke extensively on the forthcoming Edo governorship election, why President Bola Tinubu’s influence will not play any meaningful role in the election, and the task before the political parties. Excerpts:

The heat for Edo 2024 governorship election is on, political parties and their intending aspirants are getting set for the big battle. As a chieftain of the Labour Party and a major stakeholder in Edo politics, what is your take on the parties, aspirants and the election in general?

On the issue of aspiration, there are so many aspirants vying for the governorship seat of Edo State in the 2024 election. Anybody can aspire, the cost implication of that aspiration is when you are running the campaign. Now, how many of those aspirants are actually running visible campaigns to demonstrate that their aspirations are real. So, for me, there are many pretenders among the aspirants, only a few of them are running campaigns. We have over 24 aspirants, did you see the effect of the 24 campaigns of the different political actors for the number one seat in Edo State? The answer is no. That shows you that many of them are just pretenders. Some of them are proxies, they are being sponsored by others to create an atmosphere of rowdiness, to throw up dust and confuse the electorate.

Is it possible for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and heavyweights in the APC to influence the Edo Guber election as it is being speculated in some quarters?

The only way I can describe that is that people are seeking for help where there is none. If the APC or heavyweight politicians in Edo are relying on help from those in Abuja to win the election, I think they are living in illusion. Just imagine a serving federal minister playing double role, you have a house in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and you have a house in the APC. Unfortunately, some aspirants in Edo State are running to him for help, I think we are in deep mess. Let me say this, even President Bola Tinubu cannot influence the governorship election in Edo State. Edo people are warriors, they are politically enlightened, we cannot be pushed around. Edo political leaders have done great things for Nigeria. So if any political party is banking on Federal might, they should better wake up from their sleep.

It seems godfatherism in Edo politics is finding its way back, what is your take on this?

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State came through godfatherism, but we truly do not believe in political godfatherism in Edo State. We collectively passed vote of no confidence against the godfathers in Edo politics. So, godfatherism can no longer make headlines in Edo State, it is gone and gone forever. We are all stakeholders in Edo politics, it is the Edo people that will determine who becomes their next governor, not the godfathers.

As it is now, there are three major people that will play a big role in Edo 2024 guber election: Godwin Obaseki of the PDP, Senator Adams Oshiomhole of the APC, and Mr Julius Abure of the Labour Party. Do you see their influence as a determining factor in Edo election?

Edo people will not queue behind any godfather, whether he belongs to Party A or Party B. Edo people will queue behind their expectation and their destiny. They have their destinies in their hands. I am an Edo man, I will not be told who to support. We have the power to decide between good and evil. So if anybody is thinking that his own person will become the compass that will guide the choice of the people as to who becomes Edo State governor, that person is dreaming and he should better wake up. If they still think they can manipulate our people through godfatherism, then they are taking the biggest political risk of their lives. Not even President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Dan Orbih, or Julius Abure, can change the mindset of Edo electorate, not with the present situation in Nigeria where suffering has become the daily baptism of the masses.

APC is a woeful failure, Edo people want a man that can fix the state and give them hope for tomorrow. The former National Chairman and former Governor of Edo State, Oshiomhole, experimented with godfatherism in the state and he almost got his fingers burnt. Tinubu, at a time, wanted to enter Edo politics, he saw the bitter side of Edo people. This time round, I will advise them to stay away from Edo election, people are looking for an avenue to vent their anger over the poor economic situation in Nigeria. Allow Edo people choose their leaders. The era of wearing a toga of godfatherism in Edo is gone, buried, and gone forever. Whether it’s Tinubu, Oshiomhole, Orbih, Nyeson Wike, or whoever, the destiny of Edo people is not in the hands of anybody. Our destiny is in our hands and we cannot trade with it for peanuts and continue in darkness.

Currently party primaries are on; as a major stakeholder in Edo politics, where do you think the pendulum will swing in the various political parties?

You and I can aspire, aspirations are cheap, you and I can aspire and declare our intentions. The primaries are on, we cannot talk about who wins or who will fly the flag of the parties until candidates emerge in the three major political parties. Then, we can begin to brainstorm about who will get it or who will not. But what I know is that Edo people can no longer be pushed around, we are warriors and we make our choices when the time comes. It is when the candidates have emerged that we can start talking about the prospect of each of them and about who will, and who will not.

In the 2020 governorship election in Edo State, the people told Tinubu that Edo is not Lagos, but Tinubu has not forgotten that; don’t you think he will use his presidential power to deal with the PDP and the Labour Party this time around?

If President Tinubu could not win Lagos during the last presidential election, a place people believe he has total control of, there is no miracle he can perform to win Edo State. Tinubu is not a demigod. If the people of Kano could stand on their mandate, the Edo people that I know will equally do same. He and his cronies shouldn’t try our patience, else they will see the other side of Edo people.

Esan people seem divided over their choice of candidates or aspirants, will they speak with one voice now that the governorship slot is pointing towards them?

Whether divided or united, it is too early to discuss that until the three major political parties conduct their primaries and come out with their candidates. We will then decide where to go from there. You can’t rule out crises in the parties after the primaries, so let’s see what will happen before we draw our conclusions on where the governor will come from. Talking of division, it’s a fusion of perception and propaganda of those who want to make it real and what they imagine in their hearts. If you say Esan people are not united, how united is Edo South, they also have many candidates, so can you say they are united. Same goes for Edo North. So at this stage, we can’t be talking of a united or divided front until candidates emerge from the political parties.

Many of the aspirants seem to have neglected the major stakeholders; as a political leader in Esan, why do you think they are not consulting you?

I’m a lawyer, a Nigerian citizen, and a private individual. I believe in a new social order, only those who do not know me will consider me as just a lawyer and not a political stakeholder. It wasn’t just because I’m a lawyer that I became a member of the Peter Obi presidential campaign council, it is not the NBA that took my name there, it was my political value that took me to that pinnacle of political activity. So if anybody who has attained that level in politics is being considered as not fit enough to be addressed as a leader then you have to redefine what lead- ership means. That is the national body of a major political party that won the election, though we were denied of victory. We were the brain behind that huge success. So, how can these local champions, who have never aspired to that level in politics consider themselves leaders over me who is their political superior. Is that not an aberration? It is ignorance that will make anybody think that some of us who are political forces are not leaders. If they neglect us, it is at their own risk. We know who our governor will be.