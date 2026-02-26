Not Eating 3 Hours Before Bed Can Improve Heart Health –Study

A new research from Northwestern Medicine, Chicago in the United States, has found that avoiding food three hours before bedtime and aligning meals with your natural sleep– wake cycle could significantly improve heart and metabolic health.

Results were published in ‘Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology,’ a journal of the American Heart Association (AHA).

The 7.5-week study found that middle-aged and older adults at elevated cardiometabolic risk improved key heart and blood sugar markers simply by extending their overnight fast by about two hours — without cutting calories.

Participants fasted between 13 and 16 hours and avoided food and dimmed lights three hours before sleep. “Timing our fasting window to work with the body’s natural wake-sleep rhythms can improve the coordination between the heart, metabolism and sleep, all of which work together to protect cardiovascular health,” said lead author Dr. Daniela Grimaldi.

Participants who stopped eating earlier saw nighttime blood pressure fall by 3.5 per cent and heart rate drop by five per cent — signs of a healthier day-night cardiovascular rhythm.