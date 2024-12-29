Not All Singles Are Lonely, Sad – Toke Makinwa

Share

Nigerian media personality, Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa has taken to her social media page to share her two cent on singlehood.

The movie star took to her X page to clarify societal misconceptions which suggest that single people are lonely and miserable.

Toke Makinwa, however, argued that there is life outside a relationship and the speculation that being single equates to loneliness is blatantly misleading.

Makinwa emphasized the importance of personal fulfilment over societal pressure to be in a relationship. She called for a mindset shift as we approach the new year:

She wrote: “Beats me how some people think that every single person is lonely, it’ll shock you how content and happy single people are.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s good to do life with someone but if you don’t find your own purpose you can be with someone and still be lonely.

“Let that rubbish behaviour of thinking single people are miserable or lonely or sad be left in 2024.

“There are so many people in horrible situations (whatever you call it) that secretly wish they were alone, so let people be.”

