Nollywood actor, and content creator, Ajayi Akorede, popularly known as Korexx, has said he believes that not all men are wired to desire women.

The movie star took to his social media page to share a video of himself arguing that most men were conditioned to desire women lustfully by relatives and friends creating a “False need” for women in them.

Akorede expressed concern that desiring women lustfully has become a sort of prerequisite for men to be accepted in the masculine community, adding that such a situation has affected platonic relationships between men and women.

Korexx said, “I believe that not all men are wired to desire women lustfully. Most men, growing up, love a few things: family, friends, video games, movies, sports, and the grand idea of who you would love to become in the future.

“But as you grow older, you become a victim of the social conditioning, which is to start craving and desiring females. And this mostly comes from the older male figures around you who have been primed prior to—uncles, older brothers, cousins, neighbours, and even friends.

“This conditioning creates a false need or desire that was never there to start with. And because you do not want to stick out like a sore thumb, you also comment when your friends lust after ladies’ physiques just to score some ‘man points.’

“Desiring women lustfully has become some sort of survival skill that you have to hone and master in order to feel like you have a masculine community, so you don’t feel like you are weird or different.

“And when you do it long enough, you learn to force yourself to enjoy it, even if it was never you at your core. It also hacks into our desire for a challenge or an adventure as men. So we learn to enjoy chasing women as a sport.

“Some may argue that it is biological, factoring in things like puberty, hormonal changes, and all of that. But I strongly believe that social conditioning and social priming exacerbate the lustful desires that a lot of men have.

”This has made it hard for a lot of men to have strong, healthy friendship relationships with women without trying to stick one thing. A lot of my friends suffer from this.

“I remember having female friends growing up, and there was nothing but good companionship until maybe one uncle or one friend says, ‘Aah, this girl is actually fine o! Can’t you see?’ Then puff! Forbidden fruit; your eyes are open.

“And you begin to see things and start feeling differently, even though you know at your core there was nothing there. There were no ill or lustful desires in your heart. But they have said it now, you can’t unsee it.

“On a more serious note, I believe that most men are driven by things that are much deeper and more fulfilling, like purpose and being of value, than by women.

“Because there are some men who have the most beautiful women around them, in their lives, or even as partners, yet they are still out there in the streets. And this is because they have failed or they have not connected to that inner child or that deeper inner sense—that core that didn’t care about these things to start with.”

