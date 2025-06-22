Not All Kings Are Alaafin: Preserving The Imperial Authority Of Oyo Throne

Share

The rich tapestry of Yoruba history is woven with deeply symbolic institutions, titles, and structures that reflect centuries of political evolution, cultural identity, and spiritual authority.

Among these, certain royal titles are not merely ceremonial; they embody unique histories and represent specific centres of power that shaped pre-colonial governance across the region.

Understanding the weight and exclusivity of such titles is crucial to preserving the integrity of Yoruba historiography. It is within this context that recent remarks by the Oloni of Eti-Oni, Osun State, Oba Dokun Thompson, claiming that the title “Alaafin” is a generic term applicable to any Yoruba monarch and not exclusive to the Alaafin of Oyo, demand rigorous scholarly scrutiny and deserve thoughtful clarification.

While his perspective may have been intended to provoke reflection, it opens the door to potential historical misinterpretation, especially concerning the origins, meaning, and imperial stature of the Alaafin of Oyo.

Similarly, his argument, which seeks to diminish the historical and cultural exclusivity of the Alaafin title, contradicts centuries of Yoruba history, diplomatic correspondences, and archival records.

Oba Thompson’s claim that “Alaafin” simply means “Owner of the Palace” is a gross oversimplification. As a direct descendant of the imperial Oyo lineage (Alaafin Adelu or Agunloye-bi-oyinbo) and a scholar of Yoruba history, I rise with the full weight of ancestral authority to dismantle this revisionism.

The Alaafin title is not a mere chieftaincy designation; it is an imperial sovereignty marker, rooted in the political, spiritual, and military hegemony of the Oyo Empire.

It is important that Yoruba monarchs should not stoke tension and confusion over royal titles or internet sensation; they are expected to shift their focus to issues that foster unity, progress and development across Yoruba-speaking states.

Linguistically, Aláàfin derives from the Yoruba phrase “Aláyé l’ó f’ìn”. Etymologically, the term Aláàfin is from three proto-Yoruba roots: “Alá”(Owner); “Ayé” (World); F’ìn”(To Spread Authority).

“He who possesses the world and spreads his authority over it.” This title was not arbitrarily assigned but emerged from the imperial legacy of Oyo, the most politically dominant kingdom in pre-colonial Yorubaland.

“We bow to Aláàfin as Qsár (Caesar) of all Yoruba” (Bibliothèque Nationale de France, Yor. Volume 45). There is no historical record of any other Yoruba monarch bearing the title “Alaafin” outside Oyo (capital).

Even in vassal states like Ijesha, Ekiti, or Owu, subordinate kings held distinct titles (e.g., Owa, Ajero, Olowu), never “Alaafin.” Oba Thompson cites the evolution of titles like “Ooni” and “Olubadan” to argue that titles are fluid. The Ifewara case he referenced was an administrative adjustment under colonial influence, not a traditional precedent.

The Ooni of Ife remains the spiritual head of the Yoruba, and no other king bears that title. Has Oba Dokun Thompson forgotten the letter from King Gezo of Dahomey (1852) addressing the Alaafin as “The King of All Yoruba Kings”, acknowledging the uniqueness of the title or is it the 19th-Century Islamic clerics’ records in national achieves by Muslim scholars of Ilorin and Nupe referring to the Alaafin as “Amir al-Yoruba” (Commander of the Yoruba), cementing this unique name.

Is Oba Thompson not aware that the Alaafin signed as the sovereign authority, while other kings (e.g., Olubadan, Awujale) signed as regional rulers with their respective unique titles?

If Lord Lugard’s administration recognised titles of traditional rulers in Western Nigeria, alongside Oba Benin, respecting each with their unique titles, why this desecration by Oba Thompson? If external powers recognised the Alaafin’s exclusive title along with titles of other kingdoms, why the confusion in Oba Thompson’s generic name placement?

Oba Dokun Thompson needs to know that titles like Alaafin are not mere words but symbols of centuries of political order. Erasing their exclusivity undermines Yoruba historiography.

If every king becomes “Alaafin,” the same logic could apply to “Ooni” Awujale or “Sultan,” leading to a breakdown of traditional hierarchies. We will hear Sultan (Sovereign) in every northern city, not Emirs again (lesser monarchs).

“Alaafin of Oyo” is not a generic term; it is a sacred, historically entrenched title reserved for the imperial throne of Oyo. Oyo was the capital of a republic or nation for many centuries. A nation that now transcends beyond South-West Nigeria to other established countries.

The Oluwo or Olubadan traditionally held the title “Olu” (Lord), meaning Lord over Iwoland or Lord over Ibadanland, not “Alaafin”.

In Yoruba history, no subordinate king has ever appropriated the title of a superior kingdom without rebellion (e.g., we say no to “Ooni of Ado-Ekiti), today, tomorrow and forever. Oba Thompson’s attempt to democratize the title, “Alaafin”, should be dangerously criticised by all sons and daughters of Yoruba-speaking states.

We should not allow leaders who are forward-looking to demonise centuries of culture/traditions of the Yoruba people. No pre-colonial or colonial record refers to any other Yoruba monarch as Alaafin.

The Ifewara case was an administrative adjustment under colonial rule, not evidence of title fluidity. The Ooni title remains exclusive to Ife. Yoruba traditional titles are not arbitrary but encode centuries of political and spiritual order. Diminishing their exclusivity erodes cultural identity.

The shift from Baale Ibadan (leader of a war camp) to Olubadan in 1936 reflected Ibadan’s urban evolution. The title Baale was used during Baale Okunola Abbas Alesinloye’s ascension in 1930 till 1936, and he became the first Olubadan till 1944 when he joined his ancestors.

This was during the reign of Alaafin Oba Oladigbolu 1. Till date, there is a very thin line, I doubt if it exists between Oyo (capital) and Ibadan (war barracks/camp). Oluyole, the founder of Ibadan, was the grandchild of Basorun/Prime Minister Yamba bi Ekun (father side) and the grandchild of Alaafin Adegorolu 1 (mother side).

Oba Thomson should know that the Basorun (Prime Minister) is next to the Alaafin (President), making Basorun Ogunmola of Ibadan, allegiance to Oyo at all times. Military records from the Kiriji War (1877-1893) prove that Basorun Ogunmola signed as “Oyo’s Representative in Ibadan”. HRM, Ibadan did not change from Basorun to Olubadan.

Rather, Ibadan changed from Baale to Olubadan. Or is Kabiyesi Oba Thompson referring to the title “Balogun” interchangeably for “Basorun”? Agreeably, Balogun is conventionally used for warlords in many Yoruba towns.

Oba Thompson’s arguments, while framed as progressive, are ahistorical and risk diluting Yoruba traditions. The Ooni, Awujale, and Alake have been reaffirmed for centuries, same with the Alaafin for its exclusivity.

If Oba Thompson does not understand the historical context of how towns or titles are created, he needs to privately speak with respected Professors of African Studies or visit Yoruba centres of learning, nationally and internationally.

The Centre of Yoruba Language Engineering (CEYOLENG ) of the University of Ibadan is less than 50 miles from Eni Osun. Though no name or title is cast in stone, Oba Thompson need not go public with such historical revisionism.

Eti-Oni, Osun State, a respected Ijesha town with possibly one of the best or oldest known cocoa plantations in Nigeria, is a historical town to reckon with in the evolution of Cocoa globally.

As such, His Royal Majesty Oba Thompson should not think “Alaafin” can be widely adopted because it means “Occupier of the palace”. Alaafin is the Lord of all palaces, and no king in Yoruba-speaking states can rightly bear that title in a generic sense.

It is inherently owned by one kingdom, “Oyo “, their birthright. My proposals to the Yoruba-speaking states to avoid revisionism and preserve Yoruba History are by establishing a Yoruba Historical Truth Commission (YHTC), a body of scholars and traditional rulers to authenticate royal histories.

Blockchain notarization of treaties by digitising colonial-era documents to prevent revisionism like that of Oba Thompson may be looked into.

Mandatory traditional history classes in schools, including Yoruba-speaking parts of Edo, Delta and Kogi, ensuring future generations understand Yoruba political and religious structures, will be helpful.

Long live Oba Dokun Thompson, Oloni of Eti-Oni, Osun State. Long live the Alaafin Oyo, Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

* Prince Afolabi Aderemi Paul, a Nigerian diaspora leader based in Portugal, is from Tella Gbaagi Olufunu Agunloye Royal Family in Oyo

