February 17, 2026
Not All Electricity Meters Are Free –NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has clarified that not all electricity meters currently being installed across Nigeria are free.

The explanation was sequel to misunderstanding over the Federal Government’s metering programmes and recent warnings against illegal charges by electricity distribution companies.

NERC Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, also explained that meters provided under governmentfunded initiatives are free at the point of installation, while other options still exist for customers who are unable or unwilling to wait.

He spoke during a radio chat with Adeola Samuel-Ilori on Fresh FM. According to him, meters supplied under the Distribution Sector Recovery Programme, known as DISREP, are fully funded by the Federal Government and must be provided to customers free but those who felt the deployment was taking too long could pay for the product under the MAP scheme.

He said: “The meter provided by the government is 100 per cent free. The DISREP meter is free because it is paid for by the government.

The DisCos have been rolling it out. Of course, they will pay the money back, but the loan comes at a very minimal interest rate. So, through the tariff, DisCos are not going to charge customers because of the meter.

