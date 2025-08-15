Nose-Picking Linked With Alzheimer’s Disease – Study

Astudy has found a link between picking your nose and an increased risk of developing dementia. Results of the study were published in ‘Scientific Reports’. In cases where picking at your nose causes internal tissue damage, critical species of bacteria have a clearer path to the brain, which responds to their presence in ways that resemble signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that primarily affects memory, thinking, and behaviour. It is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60-70 per cent of cases. There are numerous caveats here, not the least of which is that the supporting research so far is in mice rather than humans, but the findings are definitely worth further investigation – and could improve our understanding of how Alzheimer’s disease starts, which remains something of a mystery.

A team of researchers led by scientists from Griffith University in Australia ran tests with a bacterium called Chlamydia pneumoniae, which can infect humans and cause pneumonia. The bacteria have also been discovered in the majority of human brains affected by late-onset dementia.