Nosak Appoints GED, Acting MD

Nosak Group has appointed Mr. Osaro Monday Omoigiade as group executive director, Starch and Derivative Sector, and Ms. Ogugua Christiana Obi as acting managing director of Nosak Distilleries Limited.

The group said in a statement that Omogiade had over two decades of experience in process engineering and manufacturing operations, saying that he has served as managing director of Nosak Distilleries Limited from February 2019 to January 2026.

He is an alumnus of Business School Netherlands, Nigeria (BSNN) and Lagos Business School, with academic credentials including a degree in industrial chemistry from the University of Nigeria and a master in process engineering from the University of Lagos.

A member of the Nigeria Institute of Production and Operations Management (NIPOM), Omogiade has held leadership roles across production, research and development, and project management.

He will spearhead the expansion of the group’s starch and derivative operations, driving growth in the ethanol market across Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

Also, Obi has served as head of quality control and assurance. She will lead the company’s growth strategies, focusing on production efficiency and market penetration across West Africa. Obi obtained a degree in food science & technology from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and a master in process engineering from the University of Lagos.

She is an alumna of the Lagos Business School Senior Management Programme (SMP) and a certified ISO QMS Auditor. Since joining Nosak Distilleries in 2003 as a Laboratory Technologist, she has advanced through key positions, including Acting Quality Control Manager and Assistant General Manager.