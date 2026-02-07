Following the ongoing debate on Nigerian filmmakers and actors dancing on social media to promote their movies, Nollywood actor Nosa Rex has urged industry colleagues and veterans to embrace evolving promotional trends rather than resist them.

Taking to his social media handle to join the debate, Nosa Rex said dancing is not necessarily meant to sell a film directly but to engage, entertain, and hold the attention of audiences long enough for the message to be passed across.

This is as he argued that simply announcing a film release without engaging content no longer works in today’s digital space, noting that audiences now respond more to interactive and entertaining promotions.

He said, “You don’t dance to sell your film. You dance to engage people, entertain them, and then they help you share the message.”

Speaking further, the actor warned that Nollywood “OGs” risk being left behind if they fail to adapt to changing times, stressing that the industry is evolving rapidly and new creators are already setting the pace.

Using actress Toyin Abraham as an example, he noted that her willingness to embrace social media trends, including dancing, has coincided with her box-office success.

He appealed to filmmakers with upcoming cinema releases to remain flexible in their promotion strategies, stressing that adapting to change is no longer optional in today’s Nollywood.