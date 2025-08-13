Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex, popularly known as @babarex0, has condemned several Ghanaian television stations for allegedly broadcasting his newly released film “Prince of Peace” just six hours after its debut on YouTube without his permission.

Taking to his official Instagram page in a passionate video, Rex accused the broadcasters of undermining the hard work, creativity, and investment poured into film production.

Rex wrote, “Ghana TV station, Ghana TV station, The TV station wey dey show our film for free. Na Ogun wey go kpai all of una.

“Ghana entertainment will continue to be behind because una no wan get sense. I’m calling out all of you; what you’re doing is wrong. Enough is enough.”

New Telegraph reports that this latest incident is part of a recurring problem that has plagued African filmmakers for years.

Earlier in 2025, actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli accused multiple Ghanaian TV stations of airing her films without obtaining the necessary licenses, warning that such blatant disregard for intellectual property could lead to serious legal consequences.

Bimbo Ademoye also revealed that a Ghanaian station not only aired her work without authorisation but even copied her film’s title and poster design.

Back in 2024, actress Ruth Kadiri issued cease-and-desist notices after discovering one of her films had been broadcast without her consent.

Industry insiders warn that piracy is one of the greatest threats to the sustainability of Africa’s film sector, stripping creators of rightful revenue, discouraging investment, and undermining the cultural value of African stories.

As Nosa Rex put it, “Enough is enough.” With more filmmakers across the continent speaking out, there is growing hope for stricter enforcement of copyright laws and stronger cross-border cooperation to protect Africa’s creative industry.