Norwegian Int’l School Unveils Renewable Energy To Promote Sustainability

In a landmark move towards environmental sustainability and educational innovation, Norwegian International School, Port Harcourt(NIS) has launched a green energy initiative at its Port Harcourt campus.

The transformative project positions the school as one of the first in its category in Nigeria to adopt green energy on such a significant scale.

A statement signed by the Director of the school, Mrs. Nneka Abali, said the initiative aims to ensure maximum power provision, reduce dependence on grid electricity, and significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions—ultimately contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment for both students and staff.

According to Mrs Abali “As a leading international educational provider in Nigeria, we are proud to be taking this vital step towards a more sustainable future.

“This initiative not only enhances the quality of our infrastructure but also aligns with our vision to equip students with real-world experiences in global sustainability practices.

“It will instill in them values of environmental responsibility, innovation, and stewardship, which are critical for shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

“Some of the key benefits of the green energy project include: a healthier, more sustainable learning environment; enhanced energy independence providing seamless learning experience that powers all smart boards and air conditioning in all classrooms; significant reduction in the school’s carbon footprint and environmental impact; and educational opportunities to engage students in practical sustainability initiatives,” the school’s director further stated.

The school noted that the adoption of green energy will result in better air quality, creating a more conducive atmosphere for learning and overall well-being.

“With this initiative, which represents a critical step forward in our mission to deliver world-class education in an environment that supports the present and future generations, the school is able to provide uninterrupted learning off the grid.

“At NIS Port Harcourt, we remain committed to leading with integrity, innovation, and responsibility as we build a stronger, greener institution for the years ahead,” the school added.

NIS, Port Harcourt has over 42 years experience providing top-quality international education with focus on the Cambridge International Curriculum for children ages 2 to 18 offering A-Levels.

Norwegian International School, Port Harcourt teachers are trained to deliver the Cambridge Curriculum with the students producing consistent excellent results in their IGCSEs.

The school and its students have won various awards both locally and internationally for their excellence and have their leavers destination in several Ivy League and Oxbridge universities around the world where they are thriving effortlessly.

