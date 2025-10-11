Norway’s Golden Generation Can Continue to Shine

Having not qualified for the World Cup since 1998, Norway may not get a better chance as they sit top of qualifying Group I with a perfect five wins from five.

The Norwegians come into this clash with Israel at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on an eight match winning streak, which includes an impressive 3-0 win over Italy in June’s qualifier, and now it is all about holding their nerve.

Stale Solbakken’s side have already won 4-2 on neutral soil against Israel and an emphatic 11-1 victory over Moldova in September, in which Manchester City sensation Erling Haaland hogged the headlines with five goals, suggesting that the scoring spree may not stop.

This is a Norway squad packed with talent. Haaland has the support of City teammate Oscar Bobb, as well as Arsenal ace Martin Odegaard, while Atletico Madrid’s Alexander Sorloth and Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larsen are providing top-class back-up.

Norway in this mood, having three or more in six of their last eight wins, are difficult to contain and can prevail in a high-scoring encounter. This is a must-win for Israel, who were edged out 5-4 at home to Italy in their last World Cup qualifier, but front foot tactics could see them readily picked off.

A goal could be within reach for the Israeli’s, especially given that they have fired only one blank in their last 13 outings and netted twice in March’s defeat to the Norwegians, with 3-1 the approach for correct-score punters to take.