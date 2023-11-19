Northerners Lean On Vice President To Get Appointments, Contracts In FCT

Following the failure to clinch the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Northerners have relied on the office of the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, to lobby for appointments and contracts in the FCT. This was a revealed by a Northerner, who was looking for contact to the office of the Vice President to get appointment in one of the FCT agencies.

According to him, it is the office of the Vice President now that listens to us for us to have approvals or appointments in FCT. He said: “If the Minister of FCT were a Northerner, there would be no reason going to the Vice President’s office to have anything in FCT. “The present situation is one of the major reasons the Northern clerics and others were criticizing and kicking against the nomination of a Southerner as Minister of FCT.”

It would be recalled that some Northern clerics and individuals have criticised the appointment of the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike as the Minister of FCT. According to them, the Ministry of FCT is an exclusive right of the Northerners, therefore should not be occupied by a Southerner. They have therefore called severally that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should sack Wike as FCT Minister.

Also expressing their grievances against the President, the Northerners said the Muslim- Muslim tick of the Presidency was a fluke. The source, speaking, further said: “It is Northerners with the contact of Vice President that get something from the FCT now. “You must know the Vice President or know somebody that knows him for you to get appointment or contract in FCT.”