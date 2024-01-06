Northerners In Abia Mark New Year With Reps Speaker

Northern community in Abia State yesterday paid New Year homage to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu in his residence.

At the event, they also pledged to identify with the Peace in South East Project (PISE-P) of the various state governments of the region.

Speaking during the meeting, the leader of the northern community, Alhji Saliru Idris said they will rally round Kalu to ensure that the objective of the project is achieved.

A statement by Kalu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu stated that Saliru commended the relationship that existed between Kalu and other leaders such as the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammed Sa’adu Abubakar III; the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero; the Emir of Bichi, Mallam Nasiru Ado Bayero who graced the occasion in Bende on December 29, 2023.