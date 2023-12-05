Northern Youths Write Tinubu On Kano, Zamfara, Plateau Guber Seats

…Warns Against Plot By APC To Snatch States

The Northern Youth Assembly has written to President Bola Tinubu to be wary of the current politics around the gubernatorial seats in Kano, Zamfara and Plateau States.

The youths in a statement issued and jointly signed by the President, Dr Ali Idris, Secretary General Dr Garba Abdulhafiz and National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Adikwu Omale Joshua, alleged that there are clandestine means by some members of his party to snatch the guber seats from the opposition against the wishes of the people of the state.

The letter dated 4th December 2023 and addressed to the President with a copy obtained by journalists in Abuja, the Northern Youth Assembly (NYA), which is a Northern Nigerian Youth platform with branches operating in the Nineteen Northern States and FCT, said that even though the move was in favour of the President, warning that there might be serious consequences.

The group said that it deemed it necessary to send the letter after keenly observing the unfolding political wrangling in Kano, Zamfara and Plateau States elections petition cases, which if not tackled with care and spirit of fairness, could degenerate into jeopardizing the peace and the stability in Northern Nigeria Region.

Part of the letter reads: “The plot to remove the current governors of those three states is allegedly orchestrated by your party’s national chairman and his cronies, without minding the consequences that would befall the concerned states, economically, politically and security-wise.

“Your Excellency, this ugly development is strongly alleged to be a strategic plan in your favour geared towards the 2027 election, considering the cumulative votes from those three states that belong to opposition parties,” the youth said in the letter adding that Nigeria is already boiling following the sudden removal of fuel subsidy, a unilateral decision you took, and subsequently resulted into unprecedented economic hardship to Nigerians, with more than 80% of the citizens, who could not afford three square meals a day.

“Sir, the Nigeria military and other security agencies are already overwhelmed with ever-growing security challenges in the six geo-political zones of the country. Therefore, creating another politically motivated conflict is not only dangerous to the continuous survival of the Nigerian democracy but also suicidal to the success of your administration.

“Therefore, you should not allow the few politically desperate, greedy, evil-minded and myopic to destroy your integrity and personality in Northern Nigeria, the country and amongst the international community, especially as someone who has always prided himself as a true democrat.

“Your Excellency, let us also remind you that, before you came into power, there were already 130 million Nigerians living in multidimensional poverty, this terrifying revelation should be seen and considered as a national emergency, considering the enormous dangers the development entails, which is practically a national security risk.

Therefore, igniting any potentially driven political conflict in any part of the country especially in the North, is an open invitation to kill the Nigerian democracy, as well as an African democracy.

“Your Excellency, out of the total votes cast, in the 2023 Presidential elections, with a little over 23 million, you only got 8 million out of it, which means over 13 million votes were cast in favor of other presidential candidates.

“What this means is, that those 13 million Nigerian voters who cast their votes, were not in agreement with your political campaign manifesto or that of your party, but have all silently let go of their ambition to establish a government of their dreams, and their silence does not signify an allegiance with your party, political ideology, or the style of the APC administration in Nigeria, having ruled for 8 consecutive years

“Your Excellency, some practical and proven statistics have revealed that, since your assumption into office nothing has practically worked towards alleviating the sufferings of the Nigerian citizens, but rather an increase in difficulty, which could be justified by the growing rate of inflation of all essential commodities and services in Nigeria, and an average civil servant can not buy a bag of rice with all his salary.

“Your Excellency, another additional 20 million Nigerians have so far gotten into the trap of multidimensional poverty, since your assumption into office, and our expectations suggest that your attention and concentration should rather be on this kind of challenge, rather than using the instrument of Federal Government to suppress and kill the aspirations of the Nigerian citizens, and deny them the right to choose their leaders, as democratically and constitutionally guaranteed

“Sir, let us remind you that, more ungoverned spaces are increasing day by day in some parts of the country, and imposition of levy by bandits against the Nigerian citizens is on the rise as well, and there is not much hope for Nigerians on the specific time, the security and development challenges would be contained.

“Therefore, the energy of the APC as a party, and as a Government should be invested to tackle such the overwhelming development deficit, rather than conspiracy to snatch the mandate of the citizens, which practically would prove very dangerous to our democracy and co-existence, as one united people

“Today, many young Nigerians have become so prone to the influence of bandits and insurgents as potential recruits into the criminal camps of these notorious and ungodly people. Consequently, the dream of the APC as a party to transform this country into a one-party system, is a day, as APC Government has not done anything tangible to convince Nigerians, and to deserve this kind of honour

“The evil conspiracy to snatch the mandate of the Nigerian citizens in the opposition states in Northern Nigeria, is not a worthy venture, considering the volume of the burden of leadership on your shoulders towards Nigerians, and it is our belief that, you would certainly like your name to be written in gold, not with a black pen, and be recorded in the Nigerian book of black history

“Therefore, as a seasoned politician and a leader, your focus should be to convince your political opponents of your ability to serve the country well, which might likely and gradually turn them into your political friends, but not through coercion or use of undue power and influence. To achieve this type of task as a president, you need more friends than enemies, you need more understanding than condemnation and criticism.

“You should be loved by your countrymen and women, rather than being hated because of your action or inaction, as well as the actions of your allies,” the letter said adding that the recent attacks against the Nigerian judiciary, though as one of the most supposedly respected institutions in the country, and increasing condemnation against the institution from all corners of the country, damaging the integrity of the judiciary and the Judges, is enough to prove the level of the boiling anger of the Nigerian citizens, against the Judiciary as well as the entire democratic system.

“We beseech you to call the attention of your party members now, to let those opposition states be, the number of protests we have been witnessing in many parts of the country, is an indication of bad signals of a looming danger should your party members continue insisting on snatching the mandate of the Nigerian citizens. Kano, Zamfara and Plateau States must not be APC states before you win your next election.

“Your victory in the 2027 elections depends on what you offer to Nigerians, but not forceful manipulation of the Nigerian citizen’s rights. We therefore implore you to rise up to this occasion to put an end to these uprisings which we believe, have been caused by the desperate action of your party members, and you should not let them invite more hatred against your person and your Government.

“We are worried and afraid that these situations could degenerate into a crisis in the North going back history lane, and every patriotic Nigerian will agree with us that this is not what we need at the moment, and not even ever.

“We finally urge you to ensure that justice prevails and that any attempt to further manipulate the judicial system for political gains is thoroughly investigated, frowned at and dealt with, to prove your democratic integrity

“Your excellency, your unalloyed love for Northern people should be the watchword and sacrosanct, as it elucidates your promise to uphold the virtue and dignity of one Nigeria project.

“Upholding the principles of democracy is crucial for the stability, and continuity of democratic governance not only in Nigeria but in Africa as a whole. We trust that you will consider this matter with utmost urgency and seriousness, and take appropriate steps to safeguard the democratic values that our nation holds very dear,” the group added.