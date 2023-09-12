Northern Youths Warns Against Moves To Remove House Of Reps Speaker, Abbas

Some Northern Youths have raised an alarm that some Ministers in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu, are hatching moves to remove the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

The group in a Press Conference in Kano, warned that the Northwest would not tolerate removing the Speakership from the zone, because the area gave Preside Tinubu the highest votes amongst all other zones in the Country.

The Leader of the Northern Youths for Abbas, Haliru Ibrahim, urged President Tinubu to remove any Minister in his cabinet who is sponsoring opposition party members against their own party (APC), more specifically the Speaker of the National Assembly.

” Specifically and based on what we are hearing of her activities, we are praying Mr President to remove Hon Nkiruka Onyejiocha immediately as Minister of State (Labour) since she is more interested in returning to the House of Representatives than doing her job as a Minister of the Federal Republic”.

Haliru Ibrahim said, “We are advising all those from the Southeast who were later day converts into the Asiwaju Movement but are today in one way or the other involved in the underground plot against the House leadership under Speaker Abbas to desist forthwith or face mass protest from Northern youths.”

He said, “We do not want to be drawn into hasty projections for 2027 general elections which we understand is part of the reason for the conspiracy theory against the House leadership.”

The Group, allegedly accused the Governor of Imo state, Gov Hope Uzodinma, for allegedly having his eyes on national office and so is planning to plant his cronies in strategic positions in order to help him negotiate for President or at least Vice President position.

“We are advising him to stop and concentrate on his state affairs. We are watching how he intends to manipulate the system to bring in Hon Onyejiocha or a former member of the 9th Assembly of the House by ensuring justices at the Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri is pressured into returning his cronies to the House.”

They said, “If these allegations are correct including sponsoring lawyers to work against APC candidates, we promise him that justice and the judiciary cannot be for sale and he will not be able to manipulate them like the Delegates List for the 2022 Convention and he will surely fail just as his plot to impose Ahmed Lawan as Presidential candidate of the APC in 2022 failed woefully because he was only bent on trying to be Vice President.”

In our own thinking, this desire by Governor Hope to impose cronies based on a false perception of smartness and arrogating leadership of APC in his region does not give him the right to cause confusion for the current House leadership.

” We are also aware of alleged cloned candidates used against APC party members just to undo them as an Emperor. For sure, they all will be used and abandoned like he abandoned Ahmed Lawan and today jumping around Mr President who he did not even want to emerge as the candidate of the party.”