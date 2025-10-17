Northern Youths Warn Atiku, Sowore Over Free Nnamdi Kanu Protests

The Northern Nigeria Youths Leadership Forum (NNLYF) yesterday warned Omoyele So- wore and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar against going ahead with their planned protests to press for the release of the detained Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu in Abuja.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, the leader of the group Murtala Garba said they would mobilize 63 million Youths to counter the protests. He claimed that the planned protests had political undertones, hence, they would not allow them to happen.

Sowore has been mobilizing notable Nigerians and members of the general public to turn out en masse on October 20 for a march to the Presidential Villa to urge President Bola Tinubu to free Nnamdi Kanu who has been in detention since his rendition from Kenya in 2021.

Garba also said the group has already mobilized about 63 million youths from the North to plead with Tinubu to contest the 2027 presidential election. The NNYLF chief said: “Sowore has nothing in Ni- geria, not even a house. “He stays in the hotel and his children are all based in America with his wife.

“Atiku wants to realize his selfishness with the blood of Nigerian youths. His children are not in the country. “Desperate politicians like the former Vice President and Sowore, we are saying no to them. “We have a lot of problems in Nigeria and we are saying no to them.

“And the greatest mistake they have made is that the October 20 they have fixed is the same day that about 63 million young, vi- brant intellectual youths of Northern Nigeria are coming to plead with Pres- ident Tinubu to continue with his good works.”