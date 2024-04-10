Northern Youths Tackle Kwankwaso Over Comment On Insecurity

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP) presidential candidate, has been cautioned by the Coalition of Northern Youth Movement (CNYM) not to make disparaging remarks about the security situation in the nation.

Remember how the former governor of Kano State bemoaned the country’s security crisis in an interview with reporters last week, just after the NNPP National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja.

In response, CNYM claimed in a statement released on Wednesday by its President, Dr. Talba Isah, that the national leader of the NNPP neglected to address security-related concerns throughout his tenure as Kano State governor and minister of defence.

Part of the statement reads, “We are also aware of the brand of political extremism that Kwankwaso propagated in Kano state, which spread to other parts of the northwest and mutated into banditry since the militant supporters of the Kano politicians reverted to lives of crime in the aftermath of election losses.

“It is certainly Kwankwaso’s desire to leverage NNPP as a means of spreading such political extremism across the country hence the tantrum when he found out that the current administration is taking steps that will mitigate the spread of any form of extremism.

“We further urge the one-time Minister of Defence and Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to acknowledge his place as a monumental failure who cannot lecture the Tinubu’s administration and the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on how to fight terrorism.”